Romania Expels 2 Russian Diplomats After ‘Interference’ Claim

Romania on Wednesday ordered two Russian diplomats expelled, after slamming Russian "interference" and criticism of an indictment of far-right presidential candidate Calin Georgescu.
Russia's military attache and his deputy in Bucharest were declared "persona non grata" by Foreign Ministry of Romania, which is a NATO member country.
It said the two carried out activities contravening the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, without giving details.
Local media reported that the deputy attache's name appeared in an investigation into Georgescu. Allegedly, one of Georgescu's associates telephoned the Russian embassy, seeking to contact the deputy.
Georgescu — who denies any links to Moscow — shot to prominence almost overnight to unexpectedly win the first round of a presidential election last November.
Romania's constitutional court annulled the election just before the second round was to be held in December, after claims of Russian meddling and a "massive" social media promotion of Georgescu.
Last week, prosecutors indicted Georgescu on numerous charges, including making "false statements" over his campaign financing.
Russian secret services claimed the charges against Georgescu were "supported by the EU leadership," Romanian media reported.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called the Russian allegations "ridiculous and completely unfounded."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.