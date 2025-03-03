Russia’s Manufacturing PMI Falls Back to 50.2 in February

Russia’s manufacturing sector PMI slumped back to 50.2 in February from 53.1 in January as Russia’s economy shows the first concrete signs of cooling, according to the latest report by S&P Global released on Monday.

The result marked the slowest expansion in five months, S&P Global said.

"The latest data signaled only a slight improvement in the health of the goods-producing sector, and one that was the slowest in the current five-month sequence of growth," S&P Global said in its report.

While some firms reported stable demand conditions, others pointed to stagnation in new orders, contributing to the weaker performance.

The pace of output growth also declined, expanding at only a marginal rate. This marked the slowest increase in the past four months, reflecting muted demand conditions across the sector. The report noted that new orders had broadly stagnated, with the seasonally adjusted index falling to its lowest level in four months.