FSB Kills Man in Shootout Over Alleged Moscow Metro, Jewish Site Attack Plot

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that its agents killed a man suspected of plotting attacks on the Moscow metro and a Jewish religious site in the Moscow region.

“During his arrest, the criminal put up armed resistance to the FSB officers and was neutralized by return fire,” the agency said in a statement.

The FSB identified the man as a Russian citizen born in an unspecified Central Asian country and claimed he had planned to travel to Afghanistan to join an “international terrorist organization” after carrying out the attacks. It did not specify which organization.

A video released by the law enforcement agency showed a nighttime raid on a home, followed by an image of a body indoors with a pistol next to it. A black flag resembling that of the Islamic State appeared in one section of the video, along with household items.

The FSB said it seized firearms, as well as chemicals and materials for making explosives, which were also shown in the video.