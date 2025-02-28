Russian and U.S. Officials Discussed Restoring Embassy Staff, Banking Issues at Istanbul Talks

Russian and U.S. diplomats held talks in Istanbul on building back their embassy staff, as well as banking and contract services, the U.S. State Department said late Thursday in a statement outlining details of the meeting.

The discussions, which lasted over six hours, were held at the U.S. Consul General’s residence and came days after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Saudi Arabia.

In attendance were Sonata Coulter, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, and Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North Atlantic Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

“The United States raised concerns regarding access to banking and contracted services, as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow,” the State Department said in a statement.

The business newspaper Kommersant reported in November that Russia had tapped Darchiyev as its next ambassador to the United States. Russia has not had an ambassador to the U.S. since Anatoly Antonov returned to Moscow in October.