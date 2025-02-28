Support The Moscow Times!
Russian and U.S. Officials Discussed Restoring Embassy Staff, Banking Issues at Istanbul Talks

The Russian delegation leaves the U.S. Consul General’s residence in Istanbul. Kirill Zharov / TASS

Russian and U.S. diplomats held talks in Istanbul on building back their embassy staff, as well as banking and contract services, the U.S. State Department said late Thursday in a statement outlining details of the meeting.

The discussions, which lasted over six hours, were held at the U.S. Consul General’s residence and came days after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Saudi Arabia.

In attendance were Sonata Coulter, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, and Alexander Darchiyev, head of the North Atlantic Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

“The United States raised concerns regarding access to banking and contracted services, as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow,” the State Department said in a statement.

The business newspaper Kommersant reported in November that Russia had tapped Darchiyev as its next ambassador to the United States. Russia has not had an ambassador to the U.S. since Anatoly Antonov returned to Moscow in October.

The State Department did not specify whether Darchiyev raised Russia’s concerns during the talks. The two sides agreed to hold a follow-up meeting “in the near term.”

Russia and the United States have engaged in multiple rounds of diplomatic expulsions over the past decade, significantly reducing their respective embassy staffing levels.

In 2016, the Obama administration expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in response to alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine triggered further diplomatic reductions, leaving embassies struggling to operate with minimal staff.

Since taking office last month, U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to reset relations with Moscow, initiating high-level talks with Kremlin officials for the first time in more than three years.

