Russian Tour Companies Introduce Trips to Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan for $3K

Russian tour companies have started advertising travel packages to Afghanistan, offering weeklong trips to the country for around $3,000 as Moscow deepens its ties with the Taliban-led government in Kabul.

The offers, which have appeared on Russian online platforms in recent days, promise Russian citizens organized tours to Afghanistan, with the first group of travelers expected to depart as early as mid-July, according to the Telegram news channel Shot.

The packages, which cost 235,000 rubles ($3,000), have appeared amid Russia’s warming relationship with the Taliban, which has governed Afghanistan since the U.S. withdrawal in 2021.

Russia last week became the first country to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which is governed by the Taliban.

Since the recognition, Russia has announced plans to cooperate with the Taliban in a range of sectors including energy, agriculture, transport and infrastructure.

Officials have also discussed expanding trade and investment opportunities despite ongoing international sanctions on the Taliban leadership.