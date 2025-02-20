Kremlin Says It ‘Absolutely Agrees’ With Donald Trump on Ukraine

The Kremlin said Thursday that it "absolutely" agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump on Ukraine after he criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not holding elections last year and failing to push for a quick end to the war.
"They [the Trump administration] talk about the need to establish peace as soon as possible and do it through negotiations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We have also already mentioned that this position is more favorable to us than the previous administration and that here we absolutely agree with the American administration," he added.
In a social media post on Wednesday, Trump accused Zelensky of being a "dictator" and misleading the United States into spending billions on a "war that couldn’t be won."
Peskov said the two sides had agreed to restart dialogue on all issues, including prisoner exchanges, after Russian and U.S. officials held talks in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
"It was decided to start resuming Russian-American dialogue on all parameters," he said.
Since taking office last month, Trump has upended U.S. foreign policy, tying support for Ukraine to access to its rare minerals and reversing his predecessor Joe Biden’s policy of isolating Russia.
AFP contributed reporting.
