The first anniversary of Alexei Navalny's death in jail is a stark reminder that Moscow is holding "more than 2,000 political prisoners," the UN's expert on rights in Russia said Monday.

Their lives remain at grave risk unless they are released immediately, claimed Mariana Katzarova, the United Nations' special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Russia.

"These detainees must be freed before another political prisoner loses their life in Russian custody, just like Navalny did a year ago," she said in a statement.

Navalny — Russian President Vladimir Putin's main opponent declared "extremist" by Moscow — died on February 16, 2024, in Penal Colony No. 3 in Kharp, above the Arctic Circle.

Anybody in Russia who mentions Navalvy or his Anti-Corruption Foundation without stating that they have been declared "extremist" is subject to fines, or up to four years in prison for repeated offenses.

Katzarova said Russia had failed to conduct a credible investigation into his death, and bore "sole responsibility" for it.