France Hosts Emergency Meeting on Europe's Response to Trump

European leaders met on Monday for emergency talks in Paris called by French President Emmanuel Macron to agree a coordinated response to a shock policy shift on the war in Ukraine by the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump.

With European policymakers leaving the annual Munich Security Forum dazed by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance's withering attack on the European Union, key EU leaders, as well as U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, were in Paris for the summit.

In the most concrete sign yet of the U.S. policy shift, Washington and Moscow's top diplomats on Tuesday were due to have the first such face-to-face meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, a clear sign that Trump wants to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin in from the cold.

Facing one of their biggest challenges in years, European leaders fear that Trump wants to make peace with Russia in talks that will not even involve Kyiv, let alone the European Union.

Other key participants in the summit include NATO chief Mark Rutte, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen — who has in the last weeks battled to rebuff Trump's territorial claim to Greenland — and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron held telephone talks with Trump just before the summit, the French presidency said.

There are increasingly urgent calls for Europe to ensure its own defense independent of a U.S. administration that is making clear its foreign policy priority is China.

"Europe's security is at a turning point," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

"Yes, it is about Ukraine -- but it is also about us," she said, calling for a "surge" on defense spending.

'Take practical steps'

Macron has described Trump's return for a second term in the White House as an "electroshock" and there are initial signs some of his counterparts are being stung into action.

Britain's Starmer, aware of the importance of London showing commitment to European security after Brexit, on Sunday said that he was willing to put "our own troops on the ground if necessary" in response to what he called "a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent."