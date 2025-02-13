Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Stock Market Surges on News of Putin-Trump Talks

The Moscow Exchange office. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s stock market surged Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and President Vladimir Putin agreed to begin ceasefire negotiations for the war in Ukraine.

As of noon Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) jumped more than 6% to 3,210 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index climbed over 6% to 1,080.

Shares of major Russian companies, including Novatek, Gazprom, Rostelecom and Aeroflot, rose more than 8%.

The ruble also strengthened 3.72% against the U.S. dollar, trading at 90.5 rubles per dollar, and gained 3.64% against the euro, reaching 94.04 rubles per euro.

Despite the market rally, global oil prices dipped, with Brent crude, a key benchmark for Russian exports, falling about 1% to $74 per barrel and WTI crude dropping 1% to $70.50.

U.S. and European stock futures also rose on optimism over a potential peace settlement for the war in Ukraine.

“Investors dreamed about this scenario but did not really believe it was possible,” Cifa Broker chief analyst Ovanes Oganisyan told the business newspaper Kommersant.

The newspaper reported that the MOEX market capitalization reached 7.05 trillion rubles ($77.8 billion) after adding 500 billion rubles in value Thursday morning.

Read more about: Stock Market

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Stocks and Ruble Rally As War Fears Lessen

The Defense Ministry’s announcement of a partial withdrawal of Ukrainian border deployments gave respite to markets.

Russian Markets Slide on Ukraine War Fears

Ruble and stocks in the red as talk of military confrontation spooks investors.

Is the Tide Turning for Russia’s IPO Wave?

With dealmaking and stock markets at record highs, and plenty of international competition, investors cool on latest Russian offerings.

Premium Healthcare Provider Becomes Russia’s Latest $1Bln Unicorn

Stock market debut values European Medical Center at $1.1 billion after pandemic took revenues to record high.