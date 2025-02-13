Russian Stock Market Surges on News of Putin-Trump Talks

Russia’s stock market surged Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and President Vladimir Putin agreed to begin ceasefire negotiations for the war in Ukraine.

As of noon Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) jumped more than 6% to 3,210 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index climbed over 6% to 1,080.

Shares of major Russian companies, including Novatek, Gazprom, Rostelecom and Aeroflot, rose more than 8%.

The ruble also strengthened 3.72% against the U.S. dollar, trading at 90.5 rubles per dollar, and gained 3.64% against the euro, reaching 94.04 rubles per euro.