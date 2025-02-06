Finland Moves to Ban Russian Nationals From Buying Property

Finland’s government on Thursday proposed a ban on property purchases by nationals of countries that wage wars of aggression, a move that would effectively restrict real estate transactions by Russian citizens.

The proposal would bar individuals from nations “waging a war of aggression and posing a potential threat to Finland’s national security” from buying property in the country, the government said.

“The government has just decided to submit a proposal to parliament to ban real estate transactions by Russians in Finland,” Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told reporters. “Our aim is to strengthen the security of Finland and the Finnish people.”

While the bill does not explicitly mention Russia, Hakkanen said the current security environment meant “Russia and Russian nationals and companies are the ones concerned.”