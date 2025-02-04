Russian Library Book Returned 106 Years Late

A library book checked out more than a century ago has finally been returned to the Belinsky public library in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg — 106 years overdue.
The library said the book was originally borrowed in July 1919 and was due back the following month. However, historic upheaval likely prevented its return, as Bolshevik forces recaptured Yekaterinburg from the anti-communist White movement during the Russian Civil War.
“Just for reference: the Red Army entered Yekaterinburg and established its authority on July 14, 1919, so you can guess what might have happened,” the library wrote on social media.
The Belinsky public library, founded in 1899, shared photographs of the book, which still bears its original pre-revolutionary Cyrillic stamp. The returned volume, a 1903 edition titled “Attention and Interest in Learning,” edited by A.I. Anastasiyev, has now been placed in the library’s rare books collection.
As for the late fee? The library issued a lighthearted reminder to its patrons — books should be returned within 14 days of checkout.
