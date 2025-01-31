Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Slams Trump’s Plan for ‘Iron Dome’ Missile Defense System

By AFP
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Yuri Kochetkov / EPA / TASS

Authorities in Moscow on Friday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build an "iron dome" missile defense system in the United States, saying it risked turning space into an arena of "confrontation."

In an executive order on Monday, Trump called for the creation of an "Iron Dome for America" to counter ballistic and hypersonic missile threats, reviving parts of a controversial Reagan-era plan nicknamed "Star Wars" that would have placed missile interceptors in space.

"We view this as yet another confirmation of the U.S. intent to turn space into an arena of armed confrontation and to deploy weapons there," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

Zakharova claimed the plan would expand Washington's missile deterrence to a scale "comparable to Reagan's Star Wars," which she called "odious." She said the move was primarily aimed at "devaluing Russian and Chinese strategic deterrence capabilities."

"To put it mildly, these U.S. approaches will not contribute to reducing tensions," Zakharova said.

The "iron dome" in Trump's decree refers to a highly successful system employed by Israel to down short-range rockets.

Washington faces various missile threats from adversaries, but they differ significantly from the short-range weapons that Israel's iron dome is designed to counter.

Read more about: Defense , United States , Trump

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

U.S. Escorts Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Near Alaska, Moscow Says

The escort is the second time in a week that the U.S. has intercepted Russian bombers near Alaska's coast.

Russia Sends Medical Aid to Coronavirus-Hit U.S., Trump Says

“Russia sent us a very, very large planeload of things,” the U.S. president said at a press conference.

Is Morgan Freeman Stressed Out? The Kremlin Thinks So

“Many creative people fall prey to emotional stress without real information about the real state of things."

Putin Asks U.S. Business to Help Restore Dialogue

Speaking today at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on American entrepreneurs to help kickstart...