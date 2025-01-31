Norway Seizes Russian-Crewed Ship Over Suspected Cable Damage

Nations around the Baltic Sea have been on high alert following suspected sabotage of undersea infrastructure in recent months, with some observers suggesting Russia is to blame.

The Norway-flagged Silver Dania was sailing between St. Petersburg and Murmansk when Norwegian police stopped it Thursday evening off the coast of Tromso in northern Norway.

"The ship is suspected to have been involved in serious damage to a fiber cable in the Baltic Sea between Latvia and Sweden," Norwegian police said in a statement.