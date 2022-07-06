Norway Greenlights Blocked Goods for Russian Arctic Miners

Norwegian authorities have allowed the passage of essential goods bound for Russian miners on the country's Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic, the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) reported Wednesday.

Russian officials last week voiced outrage at Norway’s decision to halt the passage of Russian goods, including foodstuffs, destined for the roughly 400 miners in the town of Barentsburg employed by Russian state coal mining company Arktikugol. The goods were stopped at the Norwegian-Russian land border due to Western sanctions on Russian shipping imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Norway has now allowed the goods to continue on their journey to Barentsburg on a Norwegian truck, followed by a Norwegian ship.

“Two containers with goods for Barentsburg are currently on board a Norwegian ship that is headed from Tromsø to [Svalbard’s capital] Longyearbyen,” Ane Lunde, a spokesperson for Norway’s Foreign Ministry, told NRK.