Japan Scrambles Jets as Russian Bombers Fly Over Nearby Seas

Japan scrambled fighter jets after Russian bombers flew over international waters around the country, Tokyo's top government spokesman said Friday.

"We confirmed that Russian military bombers and fighter jets flew over... the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan yesterday, and we scrambled Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets" in response, Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

"It is difficult to say clearly what the purpose of the flight was... but the Russian military has been active on an ongoing basis in areas surrounding Japan," he said.

Tokyo has raised the issue of closeby military flights with Moscow in the past through diplomatic routes, including a Russian fighter jet's intrusion into its airspace in September, which Russia denied according to media reports.