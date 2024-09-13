×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Japan Scrambles Jets as Russian Aircraft Circle Country

By AFP
Russian Tu-142 aircraft. Okras (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Japan scrambled fighter jets after Russian aircraft flew around the island nation for the first time in five years, Tokyo said Friday.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said Russian Tu-142 reconnaissance planes flew from the sea between Japan and South Korea toward the southern Okinawa region from Thursday morning to afternoon. The aircraft then traveled north over the Pacific Ocean and finished their journey off the northern island of Hokkaido.

The Russian planes did not enter Japanese airspace but flew over an area subject to a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Moscow, a defense ministry official told AFP on Friday.

The last time Russian military aircraft circled Japan was in 2019, the official said, but that incident involved bombers that did enter the nation's airspace.

Earlier this week, Russian and Chinese warships began joint drills in the Sea of Japan. The drills are part of a major naval exercise that Russian President Vladimir Putin described as the largest of its kind in three decades.

Read more about: Japan , Air Force

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Japan’s December Imports of Russian LNG Hit 7-Year Record

According to preliminary data, Japan shipped 833,000 metric tons of LNG from Russia last month — up 42.5% from December 2022.
1 Min read

Far East Russia Issues Tsunami Warning After Earthquake Strikes Japan

Authorities in Vladivostok said they expect waves to reach 30 centimeters by Monday evening and urged fishing vessels to return to shore.
2 Min read

Japan Unveils New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

The asset freeze targets 17 individuals and 78 groups, including high-level military officials, according to the Japanese government.
1 Min read

Tokyo Protests Russian Detention of Japanese Citizen on Disputed Kuril Islands

Russia has detained a Japanese citizen on the Kuril Islands, a disputed territory which has strained relations between Moscow and Tokyo for decades.