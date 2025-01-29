Illegal Logger Kills 3 Forest Rangers in Kaluga Region Before Taking His Own Life

A previously convicted illegal logger killed three forest rangers, took two hostages and then later shot himself in central Russia’s Kaluga region, law enforcement authorities said Wednesday.

The incident took place in the village of Usokhi, about 300 kilometers (190 miles) southwest of Moscow, when five rangers tried to arrest the 64-year-old man at his home.

According to local media, the man, identified as Sergei Borisov, shot three of the rangers and set their vehicle on fire with their bodies inside. He then allegedly handcuffed the two surviving rangers to a radiator — one of whom was still able to contact police.

Local prosecutor Yury Mochalov said responders found three bodies with signs of “violent death” after extinguishing the fire inside the vehicle.

The man “took his own life,” the regional branch of Russia’s Investigative Committee said. Authorities plan to conduct a “postmortem psychological analysis” as part of the murder investigation.

A video released by investigators showed the burned-out vehicle in a remote village.

According to local media, Borisov had a prior conviction for arms possession.