Ukraine may cease to exist as a sovereign state in 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda published Tuesday.

“It can’t be ruled out that Ukraine will cease to exist at all in the coming year,” Patrushev said, offering no elaboration or evidence.

He claimed Kyiv collapsed “long before” Russia’s 2022 invasion due to its alleged “violent enforcement of neo-Nazi ideology and ardent Russophobia.”

Patrushev’s statement was in response to a question about possible territorial concessions during peace talks under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office next Monday.

Although Trump has pledged to quickly end the war in Ukraine, he has yet to present specific proposals for a ceasefire or peace agreement. The United States remains Ukraine’s largest military backer as Kyiv continues to repel Russia’s full-scale invasion.