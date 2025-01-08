Ukraine Says Hit Oil Depot in Russia Used by Moscow’s Air Force

Ukraine on Wednesday said that its forces had hit a Russian oil depot that services Moscow's air force hundreds of kilometers from the warring countries' shared border.

The apparent attack is the latest in a series of escalating cross-border strikes by Moscow and Kyiv targeting energy and military facilities, almost three years after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukrainian defense forces hit a Russian oil depot in Engels,” in the Saratov region, the Ukrainian general staff said in a statement on social media.

“It should be noted that this oil depot provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where enemy strategic aviation is based,” the general staff added.

Russian officials acknowledged in earlier statements that Ukraine had attacked the region with unmanned aerial vehicles.

The defense ministry said its air defense systems had downed 32 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 11 over the Saratov region.