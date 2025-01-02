Support The Moscow Times!
Yakutsk Police Detain Nightclub Staff After Raid on Alleged Transgender Performances

Club Number One. social media

Police in the republic of Sakha (Yakutia) detained staff at a nightclub after officials accused the venue of hosting performances featuring transgender entertainers from Thailand, local media reported Thursday.

The raid, conducted at the club Number One in Yakutsk, was prompted by a complaint from the Yakutsk Administrative Commission, which accused the club of “publicly promoting non-traditional relationships and gender transition” through performances by invited transgender men and women from Thailand.

Photos and video published earlier on Telegram purportedly showed the erotic performances at Number One.

Felix Antonov, head of the Yakutsk Administrative Commission, told SakhaDay.ru that the raid did not uncover the alleged transgender performers. However, police detained the club’s manager, bartenders and waitstaff, although it remains whether they face charges.

Law enforcement officials said they launched an investigation into the performances, adding that they were looking for the alleged entertainers from Thailand.

Russia's Supreme Court banned the so-called "international LGBT movement" as "extremist" in 2023, effectively criminalizing any form of LGBTQ+ displays or rights advocacy in the country.

