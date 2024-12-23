Scientists Discover Extremely Rare Baby Mammoth in Siberia

Russian scientists on Monday showed off the remarkably well-preserved remains of a baby mammoth found in the Siberian republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

The 50,000-year-old female mammoth has been nicknamed Yana after the river in whose basin it was discovered this summer.

Experts say Yana is the best preserved mammoth carcass in the world and is one of only seven whole remains ever found.

Studies will now be carried out to work out her exact age at death, estimated at "one year old or a bit more."