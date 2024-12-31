How a Turbulent 2024 Tested Putin’s Regime

President Vladimir Putin’s grip on Russia has endured another turbulent year marked by humiliating Ukrainian incursion, the overthrow of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, skyrocketing food prices, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s death in prison and a terrorist attack in Moscow that killed nearly 150 people. Twenty-five years since assuming power after Boris Yeltsin’s surprise resignation on New Year’s Eve in 1999, Putin remains embroiled in his war against Ukraine — a conflict he has leveraged to dramatically reshape Russian society and eliminate virtually all remaining opposition. In March, the 72-year-old was re-elected for a fifth term with no meaningful competition, cementing his reign for another six years. However, as the events of 2024 have shown, the war in Ukraine is depleting the Kremlin’s resources at an accelerating pace. Behind the imposing facade of Putin’s Russia lies an often-brittle structure. Domestic politics Putin was declared the winner of Russia’s presidential election in March, extending his presidency for another six years. While official figures cited a record 87% of votes cast in his favor, independent monitors reported widespread fraud including over 20 million “anomalous” votes. Despite the Kremlin’s claims of “unprecedented support,” the election was overshadowed by the sudden death of Putin’s main political rival, Alexei Navalny, in an Arctic penal colony weeks before the vote. Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya directly blamed Putin for his death and galvanized thousands to hold silent protests at voting stations. Days after the election, gunmen opened fire at a rock concert outside Moscow, killing 145 people and wounding hundreds more. The Crocus City Hall attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State, would become the deadliest attack in Russia in two decades. Meanwhile, the government intensified its crackdown on dissent, targeting private communication channels amid fears of covert criticism. Independent messaging platforms such as Signal, Discord and Viber were banned, with threats looming over WhatsApp and VPN services. By December, Russia had effectively blocked access to YouTube, further isolating Russians from uncensored information.

Dissatisfaction has also simmered in traditionally pro-Kremlin factions. Wives and mothers of mobilized soldiers demanded the return of their loved ones from the front line, challenging the prolonged conscription of men drafted in the fall of 2022. The authorities escalated repressions in response, declaring some protesters as “foreign agents.” Regional tensions flared as well. The North Caucasus republic of Dagestan saw anti-Israeli riots and deadly attacks on Orthodox churches and synagogues, while mass protests against an activist’s jailing in the republic of Bashkortostan were forcibly quelled. In the Kursk region, where foreign forces occupied Russian territory for the first time since World War II, residents displaced by Ukraine’s incursion grew increasingly frustrated with the government’s lack of solutions.

During Putin’s annual end-of-year press conference, he avoided a direct response to questions about when Kursk residents could return to their homes. When asked whether he had fulfilled Yeltsin’s directive to “preserve Russia,” Putin replied: “I believe I have not only preserved Russia but also steered it away from the brink of an abyss. I have ensured that Russia remains an independent, sovereign power capable of making decisions in its own interests.” However, according to a November survey by the Russian Field research group, the share of Russians supporting peace talks or the immediate signing of a peace agreement with Ukraine reached its highest level since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, with 79% of respondents saying they would support Putin's decision to sign a peace agreement. Foreign policy Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine continued to dominate both domestic and foreign policy, consuming vast economic resources. By December, cracks in the Kremlin’s global ambitions became increasingly evident. Despite years of investment and hundreds of millions of dollars funneled into propping up Bashar al-Assad’s regime the Syrian leader was overthrown, throwing Russia’s regional influence into uncertainty. Moscow risks losing its military bases in Tartus and Khmeimim — critical footholds in the Middle East — along with its claim to being a global power capable of projecting influence far beyond its borders. This setback also undermines Russia’s operations in Africa, as Moscow’s Syrian bases served as logistical hubs for Wagner Group mercenaries and their affiliates on the continent.

news The Photos That Defined Russia in 2024 Read more