Kremlin Calls Navalny Widow Accusations 'Unfounded and Vulgar'

By AFP
Yulia Navalnaya during her speech at the Munich security conference. Marc Mueller / MSC

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed accusations from the widow of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who died in prison last week, after she said President Vladimir Putin was behind her husband's death.

"Of course, these are absolutely unfounded and vulgar accusations against the head of the Russian state. But taking into account that Yulia Navalnaya was widowed just days ago, I will not comment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In a video address viewed by millions online, the 47-year-old Navalnaya vowed to continue her husband's fight "for the freedom of our country."

Navalnaya later on Tuesday responded to the Kremlin's remarks by saying: "I do not give a damn how the press secretary of a murderer comments on my words."

Peskov also rejected the EU's call on Monday for an "international investigation" into Navalny's death following talks in Brussels with Navalnaya, which were hosted by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"We do not accept such demands in general, all the more so from Mr Borrell," Peskov said.

Asked about the hundreds of detentions of Russians at events mourning Navalny's death in recent days, the Kremlin spokesman said: "Law enforcement agencies are acting in accordance with the law."

Navalny galvanized mass protests against Putin before being jailed in 2021. He had returned to Russia following treatment in Germany after being poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent in Siberia.

