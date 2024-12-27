Pro-Kremlin Media Share Video Showing Russian Missile Shooting Down Santa’s Sleigh

Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels on Friday circulated a New Year’s video depicting Russian air defense systems shooting down Santa Claus’ reindeer sleigh.

The video, first shared by the Pul N3 Telegram channel, begins with Santa flying over central Moscow to the tune of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

“Hi, Russians! Here are your presents,” says Santa Claus, sipping a Coca-Cola as the camera zooms in on his sleigh, which is loaded with rockets bearing NATO logos.

“Happy New Year,” Santa says before a missile shoots into his sleigh, causing it to explode mid-air.