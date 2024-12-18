Medvedev Threatens Times Journalists Over Coverage of Russian General’s Assassination

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday threatened retribution against the editors of Britain’s The Times newspaper for calling the assassination of a Russian general “legitimate.”

The Times said in an editorial Tuesday that the targeted killing of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian army’s chemical weapons division, in an explosion in Moscow was a “legitimate act of defense by a threatened nation.”

On his personal Telegram channel, Medvedev referred to the “lousy jackals from The Times who cowardly hid behind an editorial” as “accomplices of those who perpetrated crimes against Russia.”

“Makes sense! In that regard, be careful! Because a lot of things happen in London,” Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president between 2008 and 2012, wrote.