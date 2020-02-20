Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

'Nothing Fell Apart': Putin Speaks on Shock Cabinet Reshuffle

Putin spoke with the state-run TASS news agency for its project dedicated to his two decades in power. Screenshot TASS / Youtube

President Vladimir Putin has dished on Russia’s cabinet reshuffle for the first time since his sweeping shake-up of the government which led to the resignation of his longtime ally, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, last month.

Putin replaced Medvedev with little-known former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin as part of a wider push to jump-start Russia’s economy, accelerate state spending on major national projects and change the Russian Constitution. 

Here’s what Putin told the state-run TASS news agency in the first installment of its project dedicated to his two decades in power:

— On the breakup of the Putin-Medvedev “tandem”:

“Nothing fell apart.”

“We are working with Dmitry Anatolyevich like we used to. He has switched to another track in his career. That’s true. And natural, too.”

— On his decision to fire and replace Medvedev: 

“We had discussed [Medvedev’s replacement] earlier and he knew what was going on.”

“We have enjoyed very frank, collegial, friendly relations with Dmitry Anatolyevich for many years. We have no secrets from one another. So we discussed this issue with him.”

“[When asked who else knew about his plans] I did. Isn’t that enough?”

“[When asked about when he reached the decision] It’s a secret.”

— On choosing Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin:

“No one mentioned Mishustin except me… Three, or maybe even four candidates were submitted. But Mishustin was not on the list.”

“I took Mikhail Vladimirovich’s personal traits and professional skills into account. ... He is good practitioner who understands what needs to be done, knows how to do it and does it, achieving a concrete result.”

Read more about: Putin , Medvedev , Mishustin

Read more

opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Putin's New Plan to Hold Power Forever

Russia’s real constitution is in Putin’s head. That’s where the missing details will come from, too.
News Analysis

Will Putin Stay Or Will He Go? Bombshell Address and Shock Medvedev Resignation Offer Big Hint

Real and proposed changes to the structure of the Russian government shine a light on Vladimir Putin and the country’s futures.
Soviet Union

Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’

“They are very bad,” Medvedev said. “I would say appalling."
Putin

Medvedev Could Be Replaced by Sobyanin or Nabiullina, Bloomberg Says

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev could be sidelined by at least one of his cabinet members after next year’s election

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.