'Nothing Fell Apart': Putin Speaks on Shock Cabinet Reshuffle

President Vladimir Putin has dished on Russia’s cabinet reshuffle for the first time since his sweeping shake-up of the government which led to the resignation of his longtime ally, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, last month.

Putin replaced Medvedev with little-known former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin as part of a wider push to jump-start Russia’s economy, accelerate state spending on major national projects and change the Russian Constitution.

Here’s what Putin told the state-run TASS news agency in the first installment of its project dedicated to his two decades in power:

— On the breakup of the Putin-Medvedev “tandem”:

“Nothing fell apart.”

“We are working with Dmitry Anatolyevich like we used to. He has switched to another track in his career. That’s true. And natural, too.”