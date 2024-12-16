Syria’s Islamists Say Under Orders To Stay Away From Russian Forces

Russian troops were loading a truck at the entrance to the port they control in the Syrian city of Tartus on Monday, while Islamist fighters manned a nearby checkpoint.

Troops loyal to Syria's new interim government, led by the opposition faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), now man the entrance gateway to the port in Tartus.

But they told AFP they were under orders not to approach the Russian forces, whose flag still flies over a military enclave in the terminal that has been controlled by Moscow since the Soviet era.

There, Russian troops could be seen on Monday sand and rubble into a truck at their first checkpoint.

Further away, a queue of more than a dozen trucks and armored vehicles in Russian colors lined a wharf.

Journalists from AFP were warned by HTS fighters not to approach too closely.