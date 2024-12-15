Support The Moscow Times!
Two Russian Oil Tankers Sinking in Black Sea's Kerch Strait

Izvestia/Telegram

Two Russian oil tankers carrying mazut, a low-quality heavy fuel oil, are sinking in the Kerch Strait in the Black Sea, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported on Sunday.

One of the tankers, Volgoneft-212, was transporting approximately 4,300 tonnes of fuel oil. According to Telegram channel Mash, which is believed to have links to Russia’s security services, at least four thousand tonnes of fuel oil have spilled from it, creating a massive oil slick in the sea. The other, Volgoneft-239, was carrying an undisclosed amount.

The state-run TASS news agency reported that the two tankers had a combined crew of at least 29 members.

At least 13 sailors have been rescued, TASS reported. One was confirmed dead.

According to preliminary reports, the whereabouts of four people remain unknown, emergency services told the Interfax news agency.

The rescue operation is ongoing, emergency services said.

