Moscow Says ‘Part’ of Its Diplomatic Personnel in Syria Evacuated By Plane

Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had evacuated some of its diplomatic staff from Syria on Sunday, a week after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

"On December 15, the withdrawal of part of the personnel of the Russian [diplomatic] representation in Damascus was carried out by a special flight of the Russian Air Force from the Khmeimim airbase" in Syria, the ministry's crisis situations department said on Telegram.

The ministry said the flight arrived at an airport near Moscow without specifying how many people were aboard.

The flight also carried members from the diplomatic missions of Belarus, North Korea and Abkhazia, a Moscow-backed separatist region of Georgia, the department said.

"The Russian Embassy in Damascus continues to function," said the press release published on Telegram.