Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Spearheaded Efforts to Help Assad Flee Syria – Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spearheaded efforts to ensure former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s safe escape from Syria as Damascus fell to Islamist rebels, Reuters reported Friday, citing anonymous Russian, regional and Western security sources.

Lavrov was said to have held talks with Turkey and Qatar in Doha over the weekend, leveraging their unofficial connections to rebel groups to facilitate Assad’s departure.

Russia then coordinated with neighboring countries to ensure a Russian plane carrying Assad would not be intercepted or targeted as it left Syrian airspace, Reuters added.

Lavrov did “whatever he could” to guarantee Assad’s safe exit, a Western security source told the news agency.

Assad flew to Russia’s Hmeimim air base on Sunday with his plane’s transponder switched off to avoid detection, Reuters said. From there, he traveled to Moscow, where his wife, Asma, and their three children were waiting.