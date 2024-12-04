Russians’ Cash Savings Reach All-Time Low – VTB

Russians’ cash savings have reached an all-time low of 15.9 trillion rubles ($152.15 billion) so far this year due to high interest rates, the country’s second-largest bank VTB said Wednesday.

“According to our estimates, the share of cash rubles in savings and investments, excluding pension and insurance products, is currently about 15%, or about 15.9 trillion rubles,” VTB’s deputy chairman of the board Georgy Gorshkov said at the lender’s investment forum.

“This is a historical minimum over the last six years, and it may decrease by a couple more percentage points by the end of the year,” he added.

Gorshkov said the structure of Russians’ savings is affected by the Central Bank’s record-setting 21% interest rate, which the lender raised to fight inflation amid growing wartime spending.

Besides 15.9 trillion rubles in cash, Russians also hold the equivalent of $94 billion in foreign currency. Those figures compare to 56 trillion rubles of Russians’ savings held in banks.

Gorshkov forecast that Russians will transfer around 350 billion rubles of their cash savings into banks this year.