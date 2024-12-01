Thousands Rally in Georgia as PM Rebuffs Calls for New Election

Fueling popular anger, Kobakhidze ruled out new parliamentary elections, saying that "the formation of the new government based on the Oct. 26 parliamentary elections has been completed."

Simultaneous protests took place in cities across Georgia.

Some protesters wore diving masks to shield their eyes from tear gas, which law enforcement has used in recent days.

Thousands waving European and Georgian flags gathered outside parliament Sunday evening, with some banging on the metal door blocking its entrance.

About 150 demonstrators have been arrested in the new wave of protests.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets for protests against the election result and now Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement Thursday that Georgia would not seek to open accession talks with the European Union until 2028.

The opposition is boycotting the new parliament, while pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili has asked the constitutional court to annul the election result and declared the new legislature and government "illegitimate."

The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in Oct. 26 parliamentary polls that the pro-European opposition said were fraudulent.

Thousands took part in a fourth day of stormy nationwide protests against a government decision to shelve EU membership talks, as the prime minister rebuffed calls for new elections.

Critics accuse Georgian Dream, in power for more than a decade, of having steered the country away from the EU in recent years and of moving closer to Russia, an accusation it denies.

Earlier this week, the party nominated far-right former football international Mikheil Kavelashvili for the largely ceremonial post of president.

But Zurabishvili told AFP in an exclusive interview on Saturday that she would not step down until last month's contested parliamentary elections are re-run.

'Only legitimate institution'

Brussels has not recognized the outcome of the October elections and demanded an investigation into "serious electoral irregularities."

The European Parliament adopted a resolution rejecting Georgian Dream's victory, calling for a re-run and for sanctions against top Georgian officials, including Kobakhidze.

Zurabishvili said Saturday that she had set up a "national council" of opposition parties and civil society representatives, which would ensure "stability in this country."

Calling herself "the only legitimate institution in the country," Zurabishvili said that "as long as there are no new elections... my mandate continues."

"Nobody outside Georgia, democratic partners, nobody has recognized [October's] the elections," she added.

"I will be the representative of this legitimate, stable transition," she said.

Constitutional law experts, including one author of Georgia's constitution, Vakhtang Khmaladze, told AFP that any decisions made by the new parliament — including the nomination of Kobakhidze as prime minister and the coming presidential election — would be invalid.

That is because parliament had approved its own credentials in violation of a legal requirement to await a court ruling on Zurabishvili's bid to annul the election results, they said.

In a heavy-handed crackdown, police in some instances have chased protesters through the streets of Tbilisi, beating them and making arrests.

Masked officers in riot gear have fired rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters hurling fireworks. Flames were seen coming from a window of the parliament building on Saturday.

International condemnation

Hundreds of public servants, including from the foreign affairs, defense and education ministries, as well as a number of judges, issued joint statements protesting Kobakhidze's decision.

More than 200 Georgian diplomats criticized the move as contradicting the constitution and leading the country "into international isolation."

A number of Georgia's ambassadors resigned, while around 100 schools and universities suspended academic activities in protest.

After the October vote, a group of Georgia's leading election monitors said they had evidence of large-scale electoral fraud.

The crackdown on protests has provoked international condemnation.

The EU's new foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Sunday warned Georgian authorities over violence against demonstrators.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said: "We condemn excessive force used against Georgians exercising their freedom to protest and have suspended our Strategic Partnership with Georgia."

France, Britain, Ukraine, Poland, Sweden and Lithuania have also voiced concern.