Thousands Rally in Georgia After Violent Police Crackdown on Pro-EU Protesters

Thousands of Georgians rallied for a second day running on Friday after police arrested dozens in a violent overnight crackdown on protests against the government's decision to delay EU membership talks.

The Black Sea nation has been rocked by turmoil since the ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in October parliamentary elections that the pro-EU opposition decried as falsified.

Amid a heavy police presence, several thousand protesters gathered outside the Georgian parliament building on Friday evening, blocking traffic on Tbilisi's main avenue.

"Georgian Dream's self-proclaimed government is doing everything it can to destroy Georgia's chances of joining the EU," said one demonstrator, 39-year-old schoolteacher Laura Kekelidze.

"They know their authoritarian rule is incompatible with EU membership," she told AFP. "But Georgians belong in Europe, and that's why we are out here in the streets today."

On Thursday night and Friday morning, riot police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the gathering outside parliament, beating peaceful protesters and journalists, an AFP reporter witnessed.

The interior ministry said 32 of its staff were injured and "43 individuals were detained by law enforcement for disobeying lawful police orders and for petty hooliganism."

'Please Moscow'

Thousands of people took to the streets Thursday after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the ruling Georgian Dream party said his government will not seek to open EU accession talks with Brussels until 2028.

On Friday, he accused the opposition and the EU ambassador to Georgia of distorting his statement and insisted that EU membership "by 2030" remains his "top priority."