Russia Will Respond to ‘Each’ Use of U.S.-Supplied Missiles, Kremlin Tells Biden

Moscow will continue attacks on Ukrainian targets “each time” Russia is hit with U.S.-supplied missiles, the Kremlin said Friday in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s condemnation of the strike on Ukraine’s energy grid.
Biden on Thursday said the “horrific” and “outrageous” attack, which left a million Ukrainians without power, showed the “urgency” of backing Kyiv ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to office in January.
“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin had warned that the authorization to use U.S. and other foreign-made missiles was an irresponsible and escalatory step,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“And if these missiles are used, there will be an appropriate response every time,” he added.
Putin said Russia launched more than 90 missiles and around 100 drones during Thursday’s overnight barrage in response to “continued attacks on our territory by [U.S.-made] ATACMS missiles.”
Putin also said he did not rule out using the new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile called the Oreshnik against Ukraine’s military and “decision-making centers.”
"As I have said repeatedly, there will always be a response from our side."
AFP contributed reporting.
