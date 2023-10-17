Russia Says Polish Vote Results Unlikely to Improve Strained Ties

Poland's election results, which showed pro-EU opposition parties set to win a parliamentary majority, were unlikely to improve strained ties between Warsaw and Moscow, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Relations between Russia and Poland have been historically tense but have dipped to new lows since Moscow's offensive in Ukraine which began in February last year.

"Honestly, it is at the moment unlikely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian agencies when asked whether the results could change bilateral relations.

"There are no parts of the Polish establishment that have openly or even covertly hinted at the need to restore relations with Russia," he said.