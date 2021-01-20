Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Better Ties With U.S. Up to Biden

By AFP
Joe Biden is set to become the 26th President of the United States on Wednesday. Jim Watson / AFP

The Kremlin said Wednesday that any improvement in Moscow's tense relationship with Washington would depend on Joe Biden when he enters the White House.

The United States recently blamed Kremlin-backed hackers for a massive cyberattack that breached government institutions, adding to a long list of grievances plaguing ties between the former Cold War rivals.

"Russia will live as it has lived for hundreds of years: seeking good relations with the United States," the Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Whether or not Washington works towards achieving the same goal "will depend on Mr. Biden and his team," Peskov added.

Despite disagreements surrounding conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as U.S. election meddling and hacking allegations against Russia, the countries will be in a race to extend a landmark nuclear weapons accord shortly after Biden is sworn in.

The 2010 New START treaty the last remaining nuclear pact between the countries limits both sides to 1,500 nuclear warheads each and is set to expire Feb. 5. 

Peskov said Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin has "consistently" advocated for the preservation of the treaty and that it was now up to Washington to preserve the pact.

Negotiations under the administration of President Donald Trump stalled as Washington pushed for China to join the agreement even though Beijing said it had no intention of joining.

Biden's aides have indicated that the incoming U.S. leader will work towards extending the treaty, but he also vowed to take a tougher stance on Russia during the campaign.

Peskov said Wednesday that the change in the U.S. presidency will make no difference to Russia and that the Kremlin was not making any preparations for Biden's inauguration.

Read more about: Joe Biden , Kremlin

Read more

Keep it secret

Kremlin Says It Doesn't Want Trump-Putin Transcripts To Be Made Public

The comments come in the wake of a scandal that erupted over Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s leader.
murder investigation

Kremlin Says Russian State Had Nothing to Do With Chechen's Murder in Germany

German prosecutors are considering whether there was a political motive behind the killing of a veteran of the second Chechen war.
Everything's fine

Kremlin Says Chernobyl-Style Explosion Cover-up ‘Impossible’

Suppressing information about the explosion “is out of the question, I can tell you dutifully,” the Kremlin's spokesman said.
opinion Nabi Abdullaev

Understanding the Kremlin’s Decision-Making Is a Growing Challenge (Op-ed)

In today’s Russia, who is really calling the shots?

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.