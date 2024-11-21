U.S. Cites Changing Russian Tactics as Reason for Reversing Landmine Policy

Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with anti-personnel landmines — marking a significant policy reversal— stems from shifts in Russian battlefield tactics prioritizing infantry over mechanized units, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.

"They don't lead with their mechanized forces anymore," Austin said during a visit to Laos. "They lead with dismounted forces who are able to close and do things to kind of pave the way for mechanized forces."

The Ukrainians, he added, "have a need for things that can help slow down that effort on the part of the Russians."

The move comes just days after U.S. President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles on Russian targets, a longstanding request from Kyiv.

The outgoing Biden administration appears focused on bolstering Ukraine's defenses before President-elect Donald Trump, who has criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, assumes office. Trump has claimed he could secure a ceasefire "within hours" but has not provided details of his plan.