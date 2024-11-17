Biden Authorizes Ukraine to Use Long-Range U.S. Missiles Inside Russia – NYT

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has for the first time authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-made long-range weapons against Russia, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing anonymous U.S. officials.

The major policy change follows months of appeals from Kyiv and has the potential to profoundly change the shape of the war. Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against allowing Ukraine to strike at targets deep inside Russia, with President Vladimir Putin warning this would put NATO "at war" with Moscow.

According to The New York Times, Ukraine is likely to use the Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, system to defend its troops against Russian and North Korean forces in Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv has held territory since launching a bold cross-border incursion in early August.

The newspaper's sources said that the Biden administration's move is a response to Russia's deployment of North Korean troops to the Kursk region.