Ukraine Will Face Severe Hardship if Russia Targets Its Energy Grid This Winter, UN Warns

The United Nations warned Friday that renewed Russian strikes on Ukraine’s battered energy infrastructure could bring severe hardship and trigger further mass displacement.

“If they were to target the energy sector again, this could be a tipping point,” said Matthias Schmale, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine. Such attacks, he added, could “tip the scale for further mass movement, both inside the country and outside.”

Russia’s invasion, now approaching its 1,000th day, has already displaced 3.7 million people within Ukraine and forced 6.7 million to flee as refugees, according to UN data. The war has killed over 12,000 people and left nearly 40% of the population in need of humanitarian aid.

Ukraine faces what could be its harshest winter yet, with 65% of its energy production capacity destroyed by Russian attacks. While temperatures are not expected to drop as low as last year, the extensive damage to infrastructure could leave millions without power, heating and water.