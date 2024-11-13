Russia to Launch Trump Vodka

A St. Petersburg-based technology company has filed a trademark application in Russia for a new vodka brand named Trumpovka in honor of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The application submitted by RAU IT to Rospatent includes a distinctive label featuring Trump’s silhouette holding an accordion.

RAU IT provides digital solutions and software development for Russian giants such as Gazprom, Rosatom and Lukoil, yet it has no background in the beverage industry.

The company said it has no immediate plans to release Trumpovka but aims to protect the brand name from competitors who might capitalize on Trump’s name in the Russian market.

The company also intends to extend the brand to non-alcoholic products, such as mineral water and isotonic drinks aimed at office workers.

RAU IT, co-owned by Yuri Pavlov and Commercial Director Eduard Przhibysh, generated revenue of over 157 million rubles ($1.6 million) last year, with net profits of around 5 million rubles ($50,900), the RBC business daily reported.

“We thought that, amid the hype around the U.S. presidential election, some alcohol manufacturers might start producing vodka with a name similar to Donald Trump’s,” the company told RBC. “To prevent this, we preemptively applied for the ‘Trumpovka’ trademark, ensuring that the news story wouldn’t be exploited by companies aiming to boost alcohol sales through sensational headlines.”

RAU IT's move reflects a trend in Russia of using high-profile political figures in branding.

It follows the precedent set by Putinka, an iconic vodka brand launched in 2003 as a tribute to President Vladimir Putin. Created by marketer Stanislav Kaufman, Putinka rapidly became one of Russia’s top-selling vodkas, benefiting from Putin’s popularity.

Another brand, Volodya i Medvedy (Volodya and the Bears), which alludes to Putin and Medvedev, famously faced legal hurdles before it secured trademark approval.

Trump, who does not drink, has himself previously ventured into the vodka market with Trump Vodka in 2005. Production of Trump-branded vodka ceased in 2011 due to low sales and contractual disputes, though the product continues to be sold in Israel around Passover as a kosher, potato-based drink.