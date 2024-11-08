Russia Signs Security, Energy Deals With Venezuela

Venezuela and its most powerful ally Russia signed agreements Thursday on intelligence-gathering and counter-espionage, as well as energy cooperation, during a visit by a senior Kremlin official to Caracas.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez that his country stood ready to support Venezuela's armed forces with "the most sophisticated weapons and military equipment," according to remarks translated by Venezuelan state TV.

The two countries agreed to cooperate in areas including "intelligence and counter-espionage issues," the use of drones and petroleum exploration technology, the moderator of the talks said.

Later, in a ceremony at the Miraflores Palace, President Nicolas Maduro said the 17 agreements would "seal and strengthen the path of union and cooperation" between Venezuela and Russia "from now until 2030 and beyond."