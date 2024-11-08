Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Signs Security, Energy Deals With Venezuela

By AFP
Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko. Alexandr Kryazhev / POOL / TASS

Venezuela and its most powerful ally Russia signed agreements Thursday on intelligence-gathering and counter-espionage, as well as energy cooperation, during a visit by a senior Kremlin official to Caracas.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez that his country stood ready to support Venezuela's armed forces with "the most sophisticated weapons and military equipment," according to remarks translated by Venezuelan state TV.

The two countries agreed to cooperate in areas including "intelligence and counter-espionage issues," the use of drones and petroleum exploration technology, the moderator of the talks said.

Later, in a ceremony at the Miraflores Palace, President Nicolas Maduro said the 17 agreements would "seal and strengthen the path of union and cooperation" between Venezuela and Russia "from now until 2030 and beyond."

Russia is one of the few countries to have recognized leftist Maduro's claim to have won a third consecutive term in the July 28 election, which was disputed by the opposition and later saw widespread protests break out.

The United States and several Latin American countries have backed opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the rightful winner, based on detailed election results published by the opposition. Venezuelan election authorities aligned with Maduro have yet to release a vote breakdown.

Caracas drew closer to Moscow under socialist leader Hugo Chavez, who led the country on a hard-left, anti-U.S. platform from 1999 until his death from cancer in 2013. Those ties have endured under Chavez's hand-picked successor Maduro, who has defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves and once produced more than three million barrels a day of oil  long its only notable foreign currency earner.

Following years of mismanagement and crushing sanctions, output has dropped to around one million barrels.

Read more about: Venezuela , Foreign Policy

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

U.S. Debate Night: Trump and Harris Spar Over Russia and Ukraine

The candidates’ starkly different views on foreign policy, especially on the war in Ukraine, led to some of the night’s most heated exchanges.
5 Min read

Putin Congratulates Venezuela’s Maduro on Election Victory

The Kremlin leader said he was “confident” Nicolas Maduro would continue to help bolster Russian-Venezuelan relations.
1 Min read

Russia Dismisses Speculation About Its 'Specialists' in Venezuela

Russia has said its "specialists" pose no threat to regional stability.

Putin Says 'Ready' to Talk With 'Courageous' Trump

"I take this opportunity to congratulate him," Putin said following Trump's election victory.
1 Min read