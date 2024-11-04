Russia to Intervene Against Seoul, Pay $200M for N. Korean Troops – South Korean Lawmaker

South Korean intelligence believes Russia could fight alongside Pyongyang in the event of a war against Seoul, the South Korean daily the Korea Herald reported Sunday, citing a lawmaker briefed on the matter.

The United States said last week that 10,000 North Korean soldiers were training in Russia and could be deployed to fight Ukraine within “weeks.”

“North Korea is on record as having fought for Russia. If there ever is a war on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea can now expect Russia to come and help,” Representative Wi Sung-lac was quoted as saying.

Wi, South Korea’s ambassador to Russia between 2011 and 2015, said North Korea is receiving help in addressing its shortages in finances, food and space technology in exchange for its military aid to Moscow.

Russia will pay North Korea over $200 million a year for the 10,000 soldiers and send up to 700,000 metric tons of rice, Wi said, citing the National Intelligence Service’s (NIS) briefing to South Korean lawmakers last week.