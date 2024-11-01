Russia Jails Former U.S. Consulate Employee Nearly 5 Years for ‘Collaborating’ With Foreign State

A former employee of the U.S. consulate in the Far East city of Vladivostok has been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison for "secret collaboration with a foreign state," Russian state media reported Friday.

Robert Shonov, a Russian citizen, had worked for more than 25 years at the U.S. consulate. He was forced to quit in 2021 when Russian authorities imposed restrictions on local staff working for foreign missions.

Afterward, Shonov worked as a private contractor for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow compiling press accounts from publicly accessible Russian media, according to the U.S. State Department.

He was arrested in early 2023 on suspicion of passing secret information about Russia's war in Ukraine to the United States in exchange for money. However, Russian law enforcement authorities officially announced his arrest only in September of that year.