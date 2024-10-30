Moscow Summons Finnish Ambassador Over Property Seizures

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that it summoned the Finnish ambassador in Moscow to protest the seizure of Russian state properties in connection to a Ukrainian lawsuit.

A Finnish court ordered the confiscation of $4.25 billion in Russian-owned assets at the request of Ukraine’s national gas provider Naftogaz. The order relates to a ruling last year by a Hague-based arbitration court, which ordered Russia to compensate Naftogaz $5 billion for assets seized during the annexation of Crimea.

Naftogaz, which previously said it does not expect Moscow to comply with the court ruling, called it the first publicly known successful asset freeze outside of Ukraine.

Authorities in Moscow accused Finland’s national enforcement authority of confiscating 45 properties, including those used by Russia’s Embassy in Helsinki and protected by diplomatic immunity. Finnish media earlier reported on the seizure of the Russian Center of Science and Culture in the Nordic country’s capital.