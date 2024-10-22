South Africa’s Ramaphosa Arrives in Russia for BRICS Summit

South African President Cyril Rampahosa arrived in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday to attend the annual BRICS summit as Moscow seeks to project the economic bloc as a geopolitical counterweight to the West.

Russian media outlets shared videos of Ramaphosa being greeted by Rustam Minnikhanov, who heads the republic of Tatarstan where Kazan is located.

Ramaphosa will first meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other leaders attending the two-day summit, according to the South African presidency. He will then deliver a statement during a plenary session on Wednesday, as well as a second statement during the “BRICS Summit Outreach/BRICS Plus” session on Thursday.