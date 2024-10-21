Russian Navy Ships Arrive in Myanmar for Joint Drills

A group of Russian warships arrived in Myanmar to join maritime exercises with the military junta's navy, state media in the Southeast Asia country reported Monday.

The Global New Light of Myanmar said four corvettes and a logistics vessel from Russia's Pacific Fleet arrived at Thilawa port in Yangon on Sunday “to join the second Myanmar-Russia joint maritime security exercise.”

Russia's warships will conduct “harbor phase” exercises, the newspaper said, without providing further details.

On Sunday, the junta announced it would hold a live-fire maritime security exercise in the waters of the north Andaman Sea between Oct. 20 and Oct. 24.

It warned fishing boats and aircraft not to travel around the area but did not say if any Russian ships or personnel were taking part in that exercise. Both navies held a combined drill in the Andaman Sea in November last year.

Along with China, Moscow is a close ally of the Myanmar junta, providing arms and diplomatic support as Myanmar's military struggles to crush armed opposition to its rule.