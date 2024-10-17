Russian Police Arrest Wife of Exiled War Critic Gozman for Trafficking Cultural Goods

Russian law enforcement authorities placed the wife of opposition figure Leonid Gozman under house arrest on allegations of trafficking cultural goods from Russia to Italy, media reported Thursday.

The independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, citing a court indictment, reported that the “cultural goods” listed by authorities include “kitchen and household utensils” inherited by the Gozman family and seized by Russian border guards.

Marina Yegorova, 72, faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty of trafficking as part of an “organized criminal group,” according to the Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT.

Novaya Gazeta reported that the court indictment lists Gozman, Yegorova and the driver who brought her to the Russian border crossing as members of that “organized criminal group.”

A screenshot of Yegorova’s case shows that a Moscow court ruled to place her under house arrest on Oct. 4, and the ruling entered into force on Oct. 8.