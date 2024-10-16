Russian Pop Star Shaman Seeks ‘Ya Russky’ Trademark for Vodka, Sex Toys

Russian pro-war singer Shaman filed to trademark the phrase “Ya Russky” (“I’m Russian”) for alcoholic beverages, various household products and even sex toys, the Moskva news agency reported Wednesday, citing documents it obtained.

“Ya Russky” has become Shaman’s calling card after he emerged from relative obscurity with patriotic pop songs in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia’s intellectual property agency Rospatent received one filing under the singer’s legal name, Yaroslav Yuryevich Dronov, according to Moskva. Shaman would be able to sell vodka, ciders, whiskey, rum, gin and other alcoholic beverages under the “Ya Russky” brand if authorities approve the application.

A second filing covers a wide range of products including soap, shampoo, hair gel, lipstick, food products, jewelry, musical equipment, as well as sex toys and sex dolls. Moskva said the trademark would also allow Shaman, who last week announced his divorce from PR manager Yelena Martynova, to organize shows and record music under the brand.

This summer, the EU sanctioned Shaman and other Russian artists who openly support Moscow’s war against Ukraine, prompting YouTube and Spotify to take down their accounts.