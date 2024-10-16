Man Who Died in Police Custody Amid Bashkortostan Protests Was Beaten to Death – RFE/RL

A man who died in police custody amid a regionwide crackdown on protesters and activists in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan earlier this year was beaten to death by police, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported Wednesday, citing an independent forensic analysis conducted at the request of his family.

Rifat Dautov was among more than 80 people arrested across Bashkortostan in the aftermath of protests in support of jailed Bashkir activist Fayil Alsynov in January. Dautov was detained in the village of Novye Chebenki in the region’s southwestern Zianchurinsky district on the evening of Jan. 25 while taking a walk with his girlfriend.

Prosecutors claimed Dautov was “an active participant” of a pro-Alsynov rally outside a courthouse in the town of Baymak on Jan. 17 — which was attended by thousands of people — and that a police officer allegedly identified the man as a protester who had attacked him.

According to Idel.Realii, RFE/RL’s news service for the Volga-Ural region, Dautov’s family maintains that he did not take part in the protests and was visiting a doctor in the Bashkortostan capital of Ufa on the day of the Baymak rally.