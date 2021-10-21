Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Jails Actress Who Appeared in Police Satire Clip

BARAKUDA / YouTube

A Russian comedic actress has been jailed in the Far East after appearing in a video where she satirized the country’s Interior Ministry spokeswoman, local media reported Thursday.

Larisa Krivonosova was fined and jailed for 10 days in September for illegally wearing an official uniform after she portrayed Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk on a satirical YouTube series to make fun of Russian bureaucracy, local media reports said

In the clip, Krivonosova portrayed Volk discussing traffic policemen who were “protecting the illegal trafficking” of vegetables, one of whom had a toilet bowl covered with gold paint at home — a reference to the bribery arrest of a traffic police chief in southern Russia whose luxurious residence contained a gilded toilet

The Ussuriysk district court in the Primorye region has found Krivonosova, 43, guilty of repeatedly evading administrative supervision and sentenced her to three months in jail, the local Interior Ministry said in a statement Wednesday. 

The administrative supervision was imposed in August 2020, when authorities, citing “violations that infringe on public order and public safety,” ordered her to a curfew, barred her from leaving the Ussuriysk district and required her to regularly check in with police.  

In 2017, Krivonosova was released on parole from a Khabarovsk prison colony where she was serving a three-year sentence on charges of stabbing her friend while drunk.

Read more about: Police

Read more

extremism charges

Crimean Tatar Protesters Detained on Moscow's Red Square

The demonstration was aimed to draw attention to alleged rights abuses on the Black Sea peninsula.
Golunov march

Police Detain Over 500 in Moscow During Protest Over Reporter’s Arrest

After investigative journalist Ivan Golunov was released on Tuesday, protesters’ focus turned to those responsible for his detention.
Golunov case

Russian Police Drop Case Against Investigative Journalist After Public Outcry

Golunov's detention last Thursday led to a national outcry among Russian journalists and human rights activists.
Hip-hop mayhem

Police Violence at Moscow Hip-Hop Fest Was ‘Appropriate,’ Russian National Guard Says

More than 30 festival attendees were reportedly injured during the altercations, 18 of whom were taken to the hospital.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.